Royals Sign Two-Time Hockey East Winning Goaltender Ryan Ruck

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced 26-year-old goaltender Ryan Ruck's signing Tuesday.

Like Dominic Cormier and Jackson Cressey, the 6-foot, 1-inch goaltender signed with the Royals before Reading decided to not play in the 2020-21 ECHL season. His rights reverted to the team following the season.

"Garrett Cecere, Garret Cockerill and David Drake had nothing but good things to say about Reading, and it made for an easy decision," Ruck said.

He signed with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem in the interim and scorched the scene with a 15-4-0 record and a .931 save percentage. He was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team. The Mayhem held the best regular season record but lost in the SPHL Finals to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"It felt awesome to just play some games in the 'COVID' season," he said. "No one knew what was going to go on, but it was incredible to be around a bunch of guys, be in the locker room, get on the ice and play some games."

Ruck spent close to a decade playing junior and college hockey before then.

In 2012, he suited up for the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL, where he posted a .910 save percentage. The following year, he moved up to the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and improved to a .918 save percentage in 35 games.

He committed to Northeastern University and played there from 2015-19, posting a 47-32-8 record with a .904 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against average. He won the Hockey East Championship both in 2016 and 2019. Ruck transferred to Colorado College in 2019 and played his graduate season there where he posted the team's highest save percentage of goaltenders that campaign with .902 in 10 games.

