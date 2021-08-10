Jake Wahlin Re-Signs with Rush for 2021-22 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Jake Wahlin has re-signed with the Rush for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Wahlin originally started the 2021-22 season with the Rush and played two games, notching his first professional point, an assist, on December 12th against Utah. After his release from the Rush, he went to the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers and averaged a point-per-game in "The Sunshine State" with 19 goals, 18 assists, and 37 points in 37 games. He maintained that average in the postseason, adding another goal and three assists in four playoff games to help the Ice Flyers earn their fourth SPHL Presidents Cup Championship. Additionally, for his stellar campaign with Pensacola, Wahlin earned SPHL Rookie of the Year Honors, and was named to the 2021 All-SPHL First Team. He returned to the Rush to close out the season, adding another assist in six more games.

"This will be Jake's 1st full season in the ECHL, after spending time between the Rush and Pensacola of the SPHL last year. I look for Jake to bring scoring, which he had in Pensacola. He had the opportunity to go play in the playoffs in the SPHL, where his team captured a Championship. That will give him extra confidence coming into the 21-22 Season," Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Scott Burt shared on the young forward. "He possesses great speed and a powerful shot, as well as a strong work ethic. Winning a championship at any level is something I hold in very high regard, and he will be expected to bring that dedication and hard work into this season."

"I'm really happy to be back in Rapid City and with the Rush organization for the 2021-22 Season," the SPHL Champion Wahlin remarked. "I can't wait to get on the ice with my teammates and get started for the Season!"

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Wahlin joined the Rush after completing a four-year NCAA college career at St. Cloud State University. With the Huskies, he earned 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points in 127 career contests. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Wahlin helped the Huskies to back-to-back NCHC Regular Season Conference Championships, in addition to helping the team qualify for the NCAA Hockey Tournament in both of those seasons. Prior to college, Wahlin played four seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Tri-City Storm, earning 91 points in 127 games. In 2016, he helped the Storm capture a Clark Cup Championship. Additionally, he represented Team USA in U-19 competition, and won a World Junior-A Challenge Bronze Medal in 2016.

