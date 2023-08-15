Single Game Tickets On-Sale September 5th
August 15, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
Single game tickets for all 2023-24 Havoc home games go on-sale on Tuesday, September 5th at 10:00am!
Tickets can be purchased at that time by calling the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.
Lock in your seats for the 20th Year of Havoc Hockey NOW by exploring a season ticket package or our Opening Night + Trash Pandas Ticket Bundle!
Opening Night + Trash Pandas Ticket Bundle
Full Season Tickets (28 Games)
Half Season Tickets (14 Games)
Quarter Season Tickets (7 Games)
