Single Game Tickets On-Sale September 5th

August 15, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Single game tickets for all 2023-24 Havoc home games go on-sale on Tuesday, September 5th at 10:00am!

Tickets can be purchased at that time by calling the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Lock in your seats for the 20th Year of Havoc Hockey NOW by exploring a season ticket package or our Opening Night + Trash Pandas Ticket Bundle!

Opening Night + Trash Pandas Ticket Bundle

Full Season Tickets (28 Games)

Half Season Tickets (14 Games)

Quarter Season Tickets (7 Games)

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.