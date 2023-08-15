Ice Bears Get Size up Front, Re-Sign Portillo

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Justin Portillo for the 2023-24 campaign. Portillo joined Knoxville in mid-February after playing 26 games for Vermilion County. He appeared in 14 games for the Ice Bears last season.

"Ports is a veteran player who brings a lot of energy," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He plays a very physical role."

Portillo is entering his seventh pro season and third in the SPHL. He spent the first four seasons of his career in the FPHL with Cornwall, Port Huron, Elmira and Watertown. He served as Vermilion County's captain over the past two seasons before the Bobcats ceased operations and was signed by Knoxville. He also appeared in 11 games in the ECHL for Kansas City in 2021-22.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

