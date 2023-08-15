Thunderbolts Sign Lincoln Hatten for 2023-24 Season

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward Lincoln Hatten for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Hatten, a native of Sarasota, Florida, comes to the Thunderbolts following three seasons of junior hockey with the NAHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights from 2017-20, and one season of NCAA hockey with the U.S. Military Academy's Army team in 2020-21. With the Knights, Hatten tallied 31 goals and 78 points in 121 total games and was named to the NAHL All-East Division Team in the 2019-20 season, in which he scored 27 goals and 61 points in 50 games. In 22 games with Army, Hatten scored 4 goals and 13 points, and was named Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Year for 2020-21. Upon signing with Evansville, here is what Hatten had to say: "I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity that the staff and Coach Bes have given me, and I'm excited about playing at Ford Center and getting to meet all the fans! I'm looking forward to getting to Evansville this season and getting to work!"

In reaction to signing Hatten, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Lincoln is a big, strong power forward that skates well and has a nice scoring touch. He works hard and does all the little details that will help him be successful, and we are excited to see him this season."

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

