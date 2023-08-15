Cory Dennis Returns for 2023-24 Season

Pensacola, Fla. - Defenseman Cory Dennis has agreed to terms with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2023-24 season.

The Madison, Wisconsin native is returning to the Ice Flyers for his third stint with the team. Since making his professional debut, the 26-year-old has tallied 5 goals and 22 assists in 71 games.

"Ice Flyer nation has significantly impacted my hockey journey," Dennis explained, "and I'm extremely grateful to be a part of the organization and continue to wear the Ice Flyer jersey. I look forward to returning with the team and community this season."

The Ice Flyers will kick off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 against Birmingham at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

