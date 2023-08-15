Ivan Bondarenko Returns for 2023-24 Season

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers and Forward Ivan Bondarenko have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.'

Since joining the team during the 2021-22 season, Bondarenko has tallied 31 goals and 71 assists in 109 games.

When asked how Ice Flyer Nation has impacted is hockey journey Bondarenko noted how the fans have been great to his family, making his return an easy decision.

"Pensacola has been nothing but great to me and my family, so it was a no brainer to sign and return for another season," he explained. "Not only have I developed as a player on the Ice, but Pensacola has helped me develop into a professional outside of the rink with my interactions with our loyal fans."

