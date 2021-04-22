Single-Game Tickets for May 11-16 Homestand on Sale Soon

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that single-game tickets for their six-game homestand against Toledo - scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 through Sunday, May 16 - will go on sale to the public at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 28. Additionally, the Indians revealed that the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) approved the team's plan to operate at 25% capacity through the end of May.

"We are appreciative of the guidance and leadership shown from the Marion County Public Health Department throughout the pandemic and are thankful that with its approval, our passionate fans can safely return to Victory Field for our first homestand," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "We truly look forward to welcoming fans and Indians baseball back to Victory Field as we celebrate our beautiful ballpark's 25th anniversary."

Indians full- and half-season ticket holders have already received priority access to seat selection for the May 11-16 homestand. Further, mini and flex plan holders along with Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive priority access to Indianapolis' first and only homestand in May on April 26, two days prior to the single-game ticket on-sale date of April 28. At 25% capacity, Victory Field can accommodate approximately 3,450 fans per game.

As the season progresses and summer approaches, the Indians will unveil Victory Field's capacity percentage and tickets on sale to the public for June-September games as those plans are approved.

With the return of Indians baseball, fan, player and staff safety remains top priority at Victory Field. New safety protocols for game day at Victory Field are detailed here with some of the guidelines outlined below:

- Per the current MCPHD order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

- Seating options will primarily be sold in pods of 2, 4 or 6 seats in the seating bowl to ensure social distancing.

- All concession stands will be cashless with food and condiments distributed in closed or prepackaged containers.

- The Indians have transitioned to a digital ticketing system to provide a safe, convenient and secure way for fans to use and share game tickets. Digital ticketing provides a contactless entry solution for all fans coming to Victory Field.

The Indians previously announced their television broadcast schedule, Prospects Nights and Daily Deals for the 2021 season and will release additional promotions in the coming weeks. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

