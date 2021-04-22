What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Saints Unveil May Promotional Schedule

ST. PAUL, MN - The time has finally come. The long-awaited debut for the St. Paul Saints as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. All eyes will be on CHS Field when we kick off the home portion of our new partnership in May. Will the Saints go too far? Will the promotions cause a tectonic shift in the Minor League Baseball world? Will the powers that be send out a memo reprimanding the Saints? Only time will tell, but place your bets now on any/all of it happening. The Saints are taking center stage at the Triple-A level with a two-week homestand in May.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - Opening Night, Team Poster Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

The pomp, the circumstance, the glitz, the glamour. It's the franchise's first home game as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Fans have waited all off-season for this moment. The Saints will celebrate a night of firsts. The first ever pitch at CHS Field as the Twins affiliate. The first ever run, the first walk. Let's make a big deal about every first moment as the home team. These feats aren't quite up to par with a Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay or Sally Ride, but we will honor all the firsts tonight. Plus, the first (more firsts) 1,000 fans in attendance will receive the first ever Triple-A Saints team photo. Sit back and relax Opening Night on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - A Look Back on the History of the Twins-Saints Affiliation, Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)

It seems like just yesterday the Saints began as the Twins Triple-A affiliate. We look back at all the historic moments of this incredible partnership. From the heart pounding moments, to the spectacular plays, to incredible victories. There is so much to look back on it's going to be difficult to fit into just one night. As fans walk through the gates they can pre-record a message about their favorite moment in Twins-Saints affiliation history. Fans will always remember the 2021 season and the first 1,000 people through the gates will receive a magnet schedule. What better way to reacclimate yourself with CHS Field than on this Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 13 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - 40th Anniversary of the Delorean

Roads. Where we're going, we don't need roads. There's enough electricity at any Saints game to produce 1.21 gigawatts and get this baby up to 88 miles per hour. Grab your sports almanac because we're time traveling. This is a night filled with hoverboards, Huey Lewis tunes and, of course, a DeLorean. No matter what decade you're in you can enjoy a nice, cold refreshing adult beverage on Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, May 14 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks with the Music of Line Dances

It's become a fan favorite over the last few years. A night of fireworks set to various genres of music. And we're coming out of the gate with an acoustic choice that will get even the most timid of dancers moving in their seats with the music of line dances on Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks. Put on your favorite dancing shoes and let's get moving to the Cha Cha Slide, strut your stuff to the Electric Slide (not all line dances are slides, we promise), or move your feet to the Cupid Shuffle. Following the game enjoy the sounds and colors of the first fireworks show of the season.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - Fishing Opener

What do you call a fish with no eye? Fssssshhhhh. You've got your trout, Nemo, smallmouth bass, JabberJaw, muskellunge, fish out of water, lake sturgeon, and of course Marlin Brando. Whatever your choice of fish might be, we'll cast our lines and try to catch a whopper today. It might be the latest possible fishing opener in Minnesota, but throw on your bucket hat, pull up those waders and climb into CHS Field because the fish are biting today. What better way to celebrate the fishing opener than with a tropical vibe on Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 16 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:05 p.m. - A to Z Guide to the Saints Ushertainers

New affiliation, new fans. Glad you could join us. Make yourself comfortable. Maybe you've heard about the entertainment we provide at CHS Field. It takes a team to put it together and our starting nine are unlike the ones you watch on the field. Ours are a little unique, but all are here to make you laugh. They can recite pi to the 100th decimal, it's the Nerd and Nerdette. He's been making more than bread over the last year, meet The Chef. If you thought you could just sit during the entire game let us introduce you to Coach, who will have you drop and give him 10. She's elegant, charming, and dressed to the nine's, say hello to Belle of the Ballpark. This day is fit for everyone on Cub Family Sunday.

Tuesday, May 18 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Talk-O Tuesday & A Pitch Stealing Talking Grouch Trash Can Doll Giveaway (First 250 fans in attendance)

Doesn't it seem like everyone has a podcast these days? Your friends, family members, neighbors, basically anyone with a microphone and some sort of opinion has their own show. But what if we put the microphone in front of EVERYONE at the game? That's right, all 2,100 fans in attendance will have the chance to say something over the microphone. Be afraid, be very afraid. This is the first of three straight nights of our sloppy seconds giveaway series. We had plenty of promotional items to hand out last season, but since we couldn't give them all out, fans this year are in luck. The first 250 fans through the gates will receive a pitch stealing talking Grouch trash can doll. Imagine where you'd take your new giveaway on Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 19 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Le Faux Bastille Day & Herb Brooks Miracle on Ice Talking Bobblehead Giveaway (First 250 Fans)

Dances, parties, and parades. That's just some of the ways the French celebrate Féte Nationale. No one needs to tell us a good reason to throw a party. Sure, Bastille Day isn't until July 14, but we also do Christmas in July, St. Patrick's Day in August, and shoot off fireworks every Friday night just because we feel like it. This promotion deserves a kiss from our Chef, who will whip up some pastries, tarts and the staple French food, baguettes. No celebration is complete without gifts and the first 250 fans in attendance will receive our second Sloppy Seconds Giveaway. It truly is a Miracle with the Herb Brooks Miracle on Ice Talking bobblehead on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 20 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday & Free Pot Giveaway (First 250 Fans)

We just finished celebrating Bastille Day a full two months prior to its actual date, so why not do the same on this night. It's the third and final night of our Sloppy Seconds Giveaway with a 420-like theme. The first 250 fans in attendance will receive free pot. If that isn't to your liking perhaps knocking back a few cold ones on Thirsty Thursday is more your speed.

Friday, May 21 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks with the Music of the "27 Club"

Gone too soon, but their legend lives on. The stories of musicians that passed away at the age of 27 are those of lore. The hard lives they led, their eccentric personalities, and the artistic talent that left fans in awe. On this Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks we'll set the sights and sounds of the colorful show to the music of the powerful 27 Club. From crooners such as Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Kurt Cobain to the man that was renowned for his guitar playing, Jimi Hendrix. It truly is an eclectic group of musicians we lost too soon.

Saturday, May 22 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. - Saturdays...the true Saints of the Days of the Week

The team has worn "Saints" across their chests for 29 seasons. But we don't view ourselves as any more virtuous or holier than other teams or people (OK maybe some in our office do). When it comes to the days of the week, however, Saturday stands above all the rest. Saturday was named after the Roman god and planet Saturn and is the only day of the week that retained its Roman origin in English. Saturn is believed to have ruled the Earth during an age of happiness and virtue. Saturday is a full day of rest with no work the next day. You don't have to dress up. You can do whatever you want. Tonight, we pay homage to the greatest day of the week. What screams relaxation better that a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 23 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:05 p.m. - CHS Field Truly is a Wonderland

I'm late, I'm late for a very important date. Hey Alice, follow the white rabbit to watch the Madhatter become the Madbatter at CHS Field, a ballpark that is a Wonderland. It's been 70 years since Charles Dodgson's, aka Lewis Carroll, fascinating tale was turned into an animated masterpiece. Are you going to Eat the Cake or Drink the Potion? We're going to make you grin from ear-to-ear like a Cheshire cat as we make you feel like a kid at heart. What better way to spend together than a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

