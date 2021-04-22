Gwinnett Stripers May Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

April 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett Stripers' single-game tickets are now available for purchase for all May home games at Coolray Field. Tickets can be purchased at GoStripers.com/tickets.

The Stripers are following the guidance of local, regional, and national health and government agencies to safely welcome fans (50% capacity) back to Coolray Field in a socially-distant manner beginning with Opening Night on Tuesday, May 11. Capacity restrictions are subject to change, and the Stripers will work closely with Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and local health officials before increasing capacity this season.

As part of the Stripers' new contactless initiatives, all tickets can be accessed and managed on mobile devices only. For more information on the Stripers' COVID-19 policies, visit GoStripers.com/covid19.

Single-game ticket prices:

Cutwater Club (formerly the Home Plate Club): SOLD OUT FOR MAY

Dugout Seats: $20 in advance, $23 day-of-game

Infield Box: $17 in advance, $20 day-of-game

Field Box: $15 in advance, $18 day-of-game

General Admission Lawn ("The Bank"): $8 in advance, $11 day-of-game

Additional single-game tickets for Stripers home games in June, July, August, and September will be made available for purchase in mid-May.

The Stripers also offer a wide range of Membership Plans, including Full Season, Half Season, 24-Game, 18-Game, and "Hook, 9, & Sinker" Plans. For more information on the benefits of a Stripers Membership, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

