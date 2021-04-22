Tigers Comeback Falls Short against Pirates

(Toledo, OH) A five run seventh inning for Pittsburgh sent the Tigers to a 6-3 loss in an Alternate Site contest at Fifth on Third Field Thursday night.

After the Pirates took the lead with a run in the top of the second inning, Ryan Kreidler would answer with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. Three straight walks started a Pittsburg rally in the 7th inning. Ji Wan Bae delivered a soft single to left scoring a pair breaking the 1-1 tie. The Pirates weren't done as they plated three more runs on the strength of four hits.

The Tigers came back with a run in the bottom of the seventh after Christin Stewart doubled to open the inning. A pair of wild pitches from Steven Wright allowed Stewart to advance to third and then trot home with a run and a 6-2 deficit after seven. A Jake Rogers RBI groundout in the bottom of the eighth closed the gap to 6-3.

Tigers Notes: Logan Shore got the nod for the Tigers on the mound and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks, his second start in the April Alternate Site Games. Beau Burrows followed Shore and allowed just one hit over 1.2 innings. Jason Foley pitched a perfect 6th inning for the Tigers with a strikeout. Ryan Kreidler had a solo home run and also drew a walk. Christin Stewart had a double and a triple in four at bats.

Next Up: Detroit will host the Pittsburgh Pirates tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

