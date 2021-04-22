Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lowers online ticket pricing for 2021

MOOSIC, PA - Single-game tickets for the month of May go on sale April 27 at 10 A.M. online at swbrailriders.com. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in effort to shift ticket sales online and digital this season to help limit contact, have lowered pricing for tickets purchased on the team's website.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $14 when purchased online at swbrailriders.com, which marks a $2 decrease from online pricing in 2019.

Infield Box seats are $14 online this year. Field Reserved and Budweiser RailHouse seats are $13 each this season, while Bleacher and Lawn seats are $11 and $10, respectively. All tickets will be fully digital with mobile delivery.

TicketMaster service fees are applied to all online ticket orders.

The RailRiders Box Office at PNC Field will be open prior to all home games this season and closed when the team is on the road. Infield Box tickets are $20 when purchased in-person at the box office. Field Reserved and Budweiser RailHouse seats purchased at the box office $19 each. Bleacher and Lawn seats are $17 and $16, respectively, when purchased in-person. Tickets purchased at the box office can be sent via text message at no additional cost, but there is a $2 per seat fee if printed tickets are desired.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announced their 2021 health and safety policies on April 20. Due to state and CDC guidelines, PNC Field will not open at full capacity at the outset of the season. The RailRiders will incorporate "pod" seating within the ballpark and tickets will be limited based on social distancing guidelines and procedures.

While single-game tickets for the 12 home games during May will go on sale Tuesday, April 27, single-game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale at a later date.

Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact the club by calling (570) 969-2255.

