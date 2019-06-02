Sims Helps Jupiter Sink Daytona in Finale, 4-3

JUPITER, Fla. - RHP Mac Sceroler set a season-high with seven punchouts over five innings, but SS Demetrius Sims played a role in all four of Jupiter's runs, as the Hammerheads squeaked past the Daytona Tortugas, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Tied at three in the eighth, Jupiter (17-36) grabbed the lead for good in the frame. CF Jhonny Santos (1-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, SO) started the rally with a one-out double to left and moved to third on a wild pitch. Sims (2-3, 2 R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI) then lofted a fly ball into right field. RF Andy Sugilio made the catch, but his throw home was late and offline. Santos slid in to score on the sacrifice fly, giving the Hammerheads their first lead, 4-3.

In the top of the ninth, RHP Alex Mateo (1.0 IP, SO) shut the door. The 25-year-old retired Daytona (30-26) in order on 11 pitches to garner his third save of the season.

The Tortugas initially grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second. 1B Bruce Yari (1-4, R, SO) started the inning with a single and advanced to third on a base-hit to right by 3B Yonathan Mendoza (1-4, R, SO). Following a hit-by-pitch of CF Lorenzo Cedrola (0-3, SO), Sugilio (1-3, RBI) slapped a run-scoring single into left to put Daytona in front, 1-0. C Ernesto Liberatore (1-2, 2B, RBI) then added a sacrifice fly to left to extend the advantage to 2-0.

After Jupiter pulled within one on an RBI single to center by 2B Riley Mahan (2-4, RBI, SO) in the third, the Tortugas stretched their lead back to two in the sixth.

2B Alejo Lopez (2-4, R, 2B) ignited the attack with a double into right. Shortly after he scooted to third on a wild pitch, DH Hendrik Clementina (1-4, RBI, 3 SO) drove him in with a one-out RBI single to center.

Ahead 3-1, Daytona's two-run lead did not last long. Following a leadoff walk to Santos in the bottom of the inning, Sims hammered a 1-1 offering into deep left field. The shot sailed over the fence for a game-tying, two-run home run - his second in the Florida State League - to even it up at three apiece.

LHP Sean Guenther (1.1 IP, SO) retired all four batters he faced in relief to earn his first FSL win. Daytona's RHP Michael Byrne (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER) yielded the go-ahead run in the eighth, suffering his third defeat.

Neither starter received a decision on Sunday. Sceroler (5.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) struck out a season-best seven over five frames for the Tortugas. Jupiter's RHP Taylor Braley (6.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO) collected a quality start.

Daytona will return home on Monday to open up a seven-game homestand, starting with four contests against the Bradenton Marauders, High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The reigning FSL Pitcher of the Week - LHP Reíver Sanmartín (2-3, 3.74 ERA) - is expected to make the start for the Tortugas. Bradenton has not yet announced their rotation for the series.

