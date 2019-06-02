Daytona Opens up Seven-Game Homestand vs. Bradenton

June 2, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Monday, June 3, as they welcome the Bradenton Marauders, High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, to town to begin a seven-game homestand with a four-set series. Among the highlights a Belly Buster Monday, Silver Sluggers and Bark in the Park nights, as well as a Thirsty Thursday.

The series gets underway on June 3 with a Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza. For just a $13 ticket price, fans can enjoy a buffet of all-you-can-eat ballpark favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn. First pitch for the series opener is slated for 7:05 p.m.

It will be a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare at the ballpark on Tuesday, June 4. Members of the Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket for every Tuesday night home game. Fans will also be able to join in with Baseball Bingo through the night. It will be another Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark presented by Radiology Imaging Centers. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms that highlight many local cancer survivors. Fans are encouraged to come hungry for a Taco Tuesday at The Jack with beef and chicken tacos going for just $2. The evening's contest is registered to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Fun and community will be center stage on June 5 with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Each Wednesday home game, the Tortugas celebrate, recognize, and help raise awareness and funds for local charities around Volusia County. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged furry friends for a "nine-inning vacation" of their own for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, patrons can purchase a "pooch pass" to have their pup join them at the game. Daytona will also host their Yappy Hours featuring $3 spiked seltzer's all night long. Game three will get underway at 7:05 p.m.

The series gets comes to a conclusion on June 6 with a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Fans are encouraged to come out and be a part of the biggest party in Central Florida, as draft beers and fountain sodas can be purchased for just $1 all evening long. First pitch for the finale is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all four games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Monday: TBA vs. LHP Reíver Sanmartín (2-3, 3.74 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Tuesday: TBA vs. RHP Ryan Lillie (1-4, 3.38 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Wednesday: TBA vs. TBA (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Thursday: TBA vs. RHP Austin Orewiler (2-5, 3.68 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

