Roach Homers in 6-4 Loss to St. Lucie

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Joey Roach homered Sunday, but the Charlotte Stone Crabs missed a chance to sweep the St. Lucie Mets in a 6-4 loss at Charlotte Sports Park.

Roach's solo shot in the sixth inning was his first home run since July 21, 2017 against Kingsport, another Mets affiliate. The long home run made it 5-2 at the time, but the Stone Crabs (29-27) couldn't muster any more offense.

St. Lucie (27-28) strung together runs in the first and sixth to take control. In the top of the first, Carlos Cortes drew a walk before Quinn Brodey stroked a two-run homer to right to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

After the Stone Crabs got a run back on a Russ Olive sacrifice fly, the Mets put runners on base with an error and a walk in the sixth to knock out Charlotte starter Tommy Romero (2-2).

Romero allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out a season-high eight and walked only two.

With two men on, St. Lucie strung together three straight singles against Justin Marsden to make it 4-1. With the bases loaded, Cortes lifted a sacrifice fly to cap the rally at 5-1.

The Stone Crabs recovered in the ninth, scoring two runs on a Zach Rutherford single to right. However, St. Lucie reliever Joe Cavallaro got the final two outs with the tying run on base to seal the Mets' win.

Charlotte will now embark on a seven-game road trip. Paul Campbell (4-4, 4.50) is scheduled to pitch at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Dunedin, against Nick Allgeyer (4-3, 2.44) of the Blue Jays. The games will not be broadcast due to stadium limitations, but will be covered on the team's various social media channels.

