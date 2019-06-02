Big Seventh Inning Dooms Miracle In Rubber Game

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock off the Miracle, 9-2, in the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Miracle starter Cole Sands had retired 14 in a row entering the home half of the seventh and the Miracle had a 2-0 lead. Brady Policelli reached leading off the frame on an error by first baseman Lewin Diaz. Kody Clemens followed with a single and Nick Ames launched a three-run homer to right to knock Sands out of the game.

Sands (0-1) was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out six. The right-hander threw 82 pitches, 55 strikes.

Joe Record relieved Sands and faced seven batters, but only retired one of them. The last one he faced was Policelli, who delivered a two-run triple.

Trevor Larnach gave the Miracle the lead with a long home run to right field leading off the second inning against Lakeland starter Elvin Rodriguez. They added another in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Aaron Whitefield.

Jason Foley (1-2) earned the win in relief for the Flying Tigers. He retired all five hitters he faced, striking out two.

Fort Myers finished its longest road trip of the season, 6-5. They return home Monday night to open a four-game series and seven-game homestand against the Florida Fire Frogs. Right-hander Edwar Colina will start for the Miracle. First pitch is 7:00 p.m. ET.

