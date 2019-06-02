Fire Frogs Broom Palm Beach, 9-7 and 4-0

KISSIMMEE, FL: After dropping their first three contests of a six-game home stand, the Florida Fire Frogs bounced back with three straight wins, including a double dip sweep of the Palm Beach Cardinals, 9-7 and 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at Osceola County Stadium.

Game 1: Saturday night's suspended game was resumed in the top of the second. Jefrey Ramos, who already swatted a two-run home run in the first inning, drove in Rusber Estrada and Shean Michel with a two-run triple in the bottom of the second to bump the Frogs lead to 4-0.

Ramos was 3-4 with 4 RBIs, coming up a double short of the cycle. He extended his season-best hitting streak to nine.

After Palm Beach got two back in the third, Riley Delgado had the first of his two RBI singles in the bottom of the fourth to move the Florida lead to 5-2. Delgado went 2-5.

A Jose Martinez RBI groundout in the top of the fifth off LHP Philip Pfeifer brought the Cardinals within two. However, the Fire Frogs response was quick. Brett Langhorne drove a single through the middle with the bases full to score two and restore a four-run lead, 7-3.

Pfeifer (1-2) picked his first win as a Frog, going 5 and 1/3's innings, permitting four runs on five hits and mixing in three strikeouts.

After another Cardinal RBI groundout in the seventh made it 7-4, Drew Lugbauer swatted his fifth long ball over the fence in right in the bottom half. Delgado added the RBI knock for a 9-4 Florida edge.

Luken Baker's three-run bomb in the eighth off RHP Troy Bacon made things a little more interesting, but Florida's bullpen kept the lead. Bacon didn't allow any more runs. RHP Brandon White tossed a perfect ninth to notch his third save.

Shean Michel set a new-team high with four runs scored while also going 3-4 at the dish with two doubles. Kevin Josephina stayed hot, slashing 3-4 with a walk and a run.

RHP Perry DellaValle (2-3) took the loss for Palm Beach, pitching last night's first inning. RHP Griffin Roberts yielded nine hits and five runs over four innings in relief of DellaValle. RHP Ramon Santos also gave up multiple runs while hurling two stanzas.

Game 2: The Florida pitching staff collected its sixth shutout of the season, all coming since May 1. The win came despite the Fire Frogs being doubled up in the hit category: 6-3.

RHP Walter Borkovich got into and out of trouble in his first start of the year, scattering four hits and two walks over three frames. RHP Daysbel Hernandez (4-1) fanned four in his two innings on the mound and picked up his team-leading fourth win. RHP Bradley Roney slammed the door on the Cardinals in the sixth and seventh.

The Fire Frogs offense cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth. William Contreras pushed a single through the left side to plate Delgado for a 1-0 lead. Josephina followed that up by reaching on a fielder's choice chopper to the mound with Greyson Jenista providing the hustle to double the lead. A balk by RHP Ronnie Williams brought Contreras across; 3-0 Florida.

Jenista had two of the Fire Frogs hits in game two, the latter of which was a single in the fifth that plated Izzy Wilson to round out the scoring.

RHP Ben Yokley had a fantastic start for the Cardinals, fanning five and walking just one. Williams (1-2) surrendered three earned runs in the fourth. RHP Mitchell Osnowitz faced just three hitters and gave up a tally. LHP Patrick Dayton allowed a hit over five outs.

NEXT UP: Florida is wheels up to Fort Myers on Monday to take on the Miracle for a four-game series, opening a seven-game road trip. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-4, 6.29) seeks his second victory of the season opposite RHP Edwar Colina (2-1, 3.57). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

