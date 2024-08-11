Simpson and Mann Go Deep in 8-2 Loss

August 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Will Simpson and Luke Mann each walloped solo home runs, but that was the Lansing Lugnuts' (19-23, 51-56) only offense in an 8-2 defeat to the Great Lakes Loons (22-19, 56-51) on Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Despite 17 total hits and 10 total runs, the game was completed in one hour and 55 minutes.

Facing Loons starter Payton Martin, Simpson knocked his team-leading 14th home run in the second inning and Mann slugged his sixth roundtripper with Lansing and 14th total homer of the year in the fourth - the Lugnuts' first two home runs of the six-game series.

But the Loons broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning on a two-out Frank Rodriguez RBI single off Jake Garland, adding on five runs against Garland in the seventh inning to clinch the series victory.

Garland allowed nine hits and six runs (five earned) in four innings in defeat, striking out one while walking none. He followed Grant Judkins to the mound after the Nuts' starter had struck out six in four innings while allowing only two hits, solo home runs for Jordan Thompson and Dylan Campbell.

In the losing cause, right fielder Nate Nankil collected two singles for the second straight game, and shortstop Casey Yamauchi added two singles of his own in three at-bats.

The Lugnuts next enjoy a day off Monday before opening a six-game homestand against West Michigan from August 13-18. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

