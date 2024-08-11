Bandits Drop Series Finale to Rattlers

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits lost the final game of their six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, falling 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park.

11 total baserunners reached safely through the first six innings of the game, but neither offense broke through against starters Oscar Rayo (5.0 IP) and Mark Manfredi (3.0 IP), who each posted scoreless efforts.

After Andrew Morones kept Wisconsin off the board in the sixth, Chase Isbell took over for the Bandits in the seventh, but allowed a solo shot to Ramon Rodriguez to lead off the inning. While Dustin Dickerson drove in Deivis Nadal with a game-tying RBI-single off Stiven Cruz in the bottom half, the Rattlers quickly retook the lead in the eighth, jumping out to their 3-1 advantage via Rodriguez again, this time on a two-run single.

Although A.J. Block allowed the go-ahead swing to the Rattlers' catcher, one run was charged to Isbell and one run was charged to Ben Sears, who was ejected along with Quad Cities' manager Brooks Conrad and Saturday's starter Hunter Owen for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the eighth.

Block rebounded with a scoreless top of the ninth, but the Bandits' bats failed to score against Wisconsin's Aaron Rund (3-1). The right-hander allowed Dickerson's game tying-single in the seventh and was charged with his second blown save of the season, but used a pair of strikeouts to close out a 2.1-inning effort and the win over the final two frames.

Isbell (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities, allowing two runs on three hits over 1.1 innings.

Despite Sunday's loss, Quad Cities secured a series win over the Rattlers and returns to action on Tuesday, August 13, opening a six-game series with the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium.

