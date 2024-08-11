Loons Win Series Behind 11-Hit Performance

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (56-51) (22-19) totaled 11 hits and six runs in the series finale an 8-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (51-56) (19-23) on a 71-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- The first four runs of the game were solo home runs, two from Great Lakes and two from Lansing. Jordan Thompson throttled a ball to deep left field, in the second inning. That was the response from Will Simpson's leadoff homer in the top half.

- With two outs, Dylan Campbell crushed the first pitch he saw to deep left field in the bottom of the third. Campbell finished the series with eight hits and three home runs. Luke Mann's solo homer was the equalizer in the fourth.

- Payton Martin, rebounded with a clean fifth. The right-hander went five innings, striking out two with no walks.

- In the bottom of the fifth, the Loons broke the tie. Frank Rodriguez rifled an RBI single to left field. Rodriguez scored Jordan Thompson, who reached on an error.

- Great Lakes put the game out of distance with a five-run seventh inning. Rodriguez added another RBI single to begin it.

- Kyle Nevin notched an RBI triple, Josue De Paula delivered an RBI single, and Sean McLain made it 8-2 on a two-run double.

- Christian Romero, in his first game with the Loons since June 19th, completed a 12-out save. The right-hander went four scoreless.

The Loons won the season series over the Lugnuts 12 games to nine. The all-time series sits at Great Lakes 159-157.

The Loons head to Eastlake, Ohio playing six games against the Lake County Captains. Game one is Tuesday, August 13th, with the first pitch at 6:35 pm.

