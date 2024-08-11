Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Lake County)

August 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 11, 2024 l Game # 42 (108)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (21-19, 62-44) at Dayton Dragons (25-16, 59-48)

RH Carter Spivey (7-1, 3.48) vs. RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.93)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series between Dayton and Lake County: Dayton 9, Lake County 8 (at Dayton: Dayton 6, Lake County 2). In all nine Dragons wins over Lake County in 2024, the Captains scored three runs or less over the first nine innings.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons have won four straight games. They are 25-13 (.658) over their last 38 games. They are 46-29 (.613) over their last 75 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, one and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half).

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 4, Lake County 2. Jay Allen II hit a tie-breaking home run in the fourth inning and four Dayton pitchers combined to scatter six hits. The Dragons have won three games in the series by the identical score of 4-2. Ethan O'Donnell had two hits and two RBI for Dayton.

Current Series (August 6-11 vs. Lake County) : Dayton is 4-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .237 batting average (36 for 152); 5.0 runs/game (25 R, 5 G); 5 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 2.60 ERA (45 IP, 13 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 13-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 37-8 when the starter goes 5+.

Over their last 17 games since July 23, the Dragons lead the Midwest League in Team Batting (.259), runs (98, 5.8 R/G), and home runs (21).

The Dragons are 53-32 (.624) in night games; 6-16 (.273) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,012), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,332).

Player Notes

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 13 games: 21 for 53 (.396), 2 HR, 4 2B, 4 3B. O'Donnell has five extra base hits and eight RBI in the first five games of the current series vs. Lake County.

Leo Balcazar over his last 16 games: 21 for 65 (.323), 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B. Balcazar has a 10-game hitting streak.

Cam Collier was named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 30-August 4. He played in four games, batting .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs and three doubles.

Jay Allen II has a six-game hitting streak: 7 for 16 (.438), 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 6 BB.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA (20.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 20 SO).

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 11 outings since being called up from Daytona: 19 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO, 1.42 ERA, 4 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last 4 G: 11 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Reliever Easton Sikorski over his last 3 G: 7.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 13 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.66) at Fort Wayne TBA

Wednesday, August 14 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (7-4, 3.59) at Fort Wayne TBA

Thursday, August 15 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 5.14) at Fort Wayne TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

