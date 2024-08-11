Rodríguez Delivers a Win for Wisconsin

August 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers closed out their road trip to Modern Woodmen Park with a 3-1 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday afternoon. Ramon Rodríguez drove in all three runs for the Rattlers, including a two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie.

The game was scoreless through six innings. Wisconsin starting pitcher Mark Manfredi was on his game for his second scheduled short start of the series. He allowed one hit and struck out three over three innings. Oscar Rayo, the Bandits starter, worked five scoreless innings and allowed three hits with three strikeouts.

Rodríguez gave Wisconsin (67-40 overall, 25-16 second half) the lead in the seventh inning. The Timber Rattlers catcher hit a lead-off home run against reliever Chase Isbell for a 1-0 lead. The homer was his eighth of the season, and his fourth against Quad Cities this season.

Stiven Cruz, who had pitched around traffic in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings without allowing a run, walked Deivis Nadal with one out in the bottom of the eighth to start rally for Quad Cities (51-56, 21-21). Aaron Rund was called into the game to try to preserve the lead.

Nadal stole second and moved to third after a sliding catch by Luis Lara in center for the second out of the inning. Dustin Dickerson tied the game when he lined a 2-2 pitch from Rund to right for an RBI single.

There were more twists and turns in the top of the eighth inning than there have been in most games this season. Luis Lara singled to start the inning against Isbell. Lara stole second but was ruled to have overslid the base and was tagged out for the first out of the inning. Then, Cooper Pratt singled to reach base. That was the end of the line for Isbell.

Ben Sears took over on the mound for the Bandits. He hit Luke Adams on a 1-0 pitch to put two runners on base. It was the second time Adams was hit on Sunday and the 36th time he has been hit this season. The River Bandits argued that Adams did not attempt to move but the argument did not move plate umpire Shea Graham.

Sears missed with his first two pitches to Jadher Areinamo. He turned away from the plate and apparently said something that caught the attention of base umpire Jonathan Rector, who ejected Sears from the game. By the time the arguments ended, Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad had been ejected by Rector and Hunter Owen, who was the starting pitcher for Quad Cities on Saturday, was tossed from the game for putting in his two cents from the dugout by Graham.

AJ Block took over the count on Areinamo for Sears and issued a walk to load the base.

That brought Rodríguez back to the plate with a chance to put the Rattlers in front again. Rodríguez with a single to the hole at short that deflected off the glove of Dickerson. Pratt and Adams both scored for the 3-1 lead.

Rund worked around a two-out walk in the eighth. In the ninth, Kyle Hayes doubled with two outs to give Dickerson another chance to tie the game. Rund denied Dickerson with a strikeout to end the game.

The Rattlers are back home on Tuesday to start a series with the Peoria Chiefs. Game time is 6:40pm CDT at Neuroscience Group Field.

Tuesday night is the final Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin Night presented by DiGiorno is game one of this series. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Cascabeles jerseys for the final time at home this season as part of our celebration of baseball Hispanic Heritage. The jerseys are up for bid in an online auction.

There is a special Cascabeles Fútbol Jersey available with a ticket to the game as a part of a ticket package that is available at this link. Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance means that all fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. The game is available on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 000 000 120 - 3 8 0

QC 000 000 100 - 1 6 0

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Ramόn Rodríguez (8th, 0 on in 7th inning off Chase Isbell, 0 out)

WP: Aaron Rund (3-1)

LP: Chase Isbell (1-1)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 3,300

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.