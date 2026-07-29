Silvertips Acquire Goaltender Jayden Kraus in Trade with Brandon

Published on July 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired goaltender Jayden Kraus from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a third- and sixth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Draft.

"We wanted to add a veteran netminder to our group with both of our goaltenders deciding to move on following last season," noted general manager Mike Fraser. "Jayden has good experience in our league, brings some stability to the position and leadership to our organization. We're excited to have him join the Silvertips."

Kraus, an '06-born Prince Albert, SK native, posted a 14-11-1 record with the Wheat Kings in 2025-26 with a .895 save percentage and a 3.65 goals-against average. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound goaltender recorded a career-high 50 saves on 54 shots at Angel of the Winds Arena against the Silvertips on Jan. 23. He previously was with the Victoria Royals, finishing 25-8-9 in 2024-25 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average.

Kraus also attended Colorado Avalanche NHL Camp prior to the 2025-26 season.

Both members of Everett's goaltending tandem last season have committed to NCAA programs, with Anders Miller headed to Lake Superior State and Raiden LeGall heading to Minnesota State University, Mankato. Kraus fills a third overager spot on the Silvertips' active roster, joining forward Jaxsin Vaughan and defenseman Mattias Uyeda.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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