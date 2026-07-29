Winterhawks Announce Dyck, Matthews Clear 20-Year-Old Waivers

Published on July 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that 2006-born forward Carsyn Dyck and 2006-born defenseman Carter Matthews have cleared Western Hockey League 20-year-old waivers and are now free agents.

Dyck, of Warman, Saskatchewan, played in 105 total games for the Winterhawks over the course of four seasons, totaling 14 goals and 24 assists. Matthews, from Calgary, Alberta, signed on with Portland in January and skated in 18 games with two assists.

The Portland Winterhawks would like to thank Carsyn and Carter for their time with the club, and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.