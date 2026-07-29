Broncos Sign 2010-Born Russian Defenceman Yuri Vlasenko

Published on July 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2010-born Russian defenceman Yuri Vlasenko to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Vlasenko was selected by the Broncos with the 21st overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Born in Vienna (Wien), Austria, Vlasenko spent the 2025-26 season with Dynamo Moskva U16, where he served as an alternate captain and was recognized as the top 2010-born defenceman in Russia.

At the 2025-26 Russia Cup, Vlasenko recorded four goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 24 games with Dynamo Moskva U16, showcasing his offensive ability from the blue line. The 16-year-old also earned opportunities to play with Dynamo Moskva's U17 and U18 teams throughout the season while representing Russia internationally with the country's U16 National Team.

"I am proud to officially sign with the Broncos," said Vlasenko. "I am excited for this next chapter and ready to leave everything on the ice for Swift Current. See you soon, Broncos Nation." The Broncos welcome Yuri and his family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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