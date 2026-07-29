Blades Acquire Conditional Draft Pick from Giants for Thurston
Published on July 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired a conditional draft pick in the 2027 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for 20-year-old defenceman Derek Thurston.
"Derek went through an extremely difficult year with grace and positivity, and both parties felt it was better for him to continue his journey recovering in his hometown of Vancouver," said Blades president and general manager, Colin Priestner, "We sincerely hope he will get back to the ice soon where he belongs."
Acquired by the Blades in October 2025 from the Red Deer Rebels, Thurston scored one goal and one assist in 12 games with the Blue and Gold. The 131-game WHL veteran has ten goals and 16 assists for 26 points in his career.
The Blades want to thank Derek for his contributions to the city of Saskatoon and wish him nothing but the best out west!
Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026
- Spokane Chiefs Donate $10,000 to Every Woman Can PNW - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Acquire Defenceman Thurston from Blades for Conditional Pick - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Acquire Conditional Draft Pick from Giants for Thurston - Saskatoon Blades
- Silvertips Acquire Goaltender Jayden Kraus in Trade with Brandon - Everett Silvertips
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatoon Blades Stories
- Blades Acquire Conditional Draft Pick from Giants for Thurston
- Blades Address Every Position in 2026 CHL Import Draft
- Williams Drafted by Maple Leafs in Fifth Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft
- Klimpke Drafted 117th Overall by Canadiens at 2026 NHL Entry Draft
- Olsen Drafted by Maple Leafs in Third Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft