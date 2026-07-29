Blades Acquire Conditional Draft Pick from Giants for Thurston

Published on July 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired a conditional draft pick in the 2027 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for 20-year-old defenceman Derek Thurston.

"Derek went through an extremely difficult year with grace and positivity, and both parties felt it was better for him to continue his journey recovering in his hometown of Vancouver," said Blades president and general manager, Colin Priestner, "We sincerely hope he will get back to the ice soon where he belongs."

Acquired by the Blades in October 2025 from the Red Deer Rebels, Thurston scored one goal and one assist in 12 games with the Blue and Gold. The 131-game WHL veteran has ten goals and 16 assists for 26 points in his career.

The Blades want to thank Derek for his contributions to the city of Saskatoon and wish him nothing but the best out west!







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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