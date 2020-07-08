Sign up Today for a Free Youth Clinic Courtesy of BNSF Railway

The Willmar Stingers are holding a FREE youth clinic courtesy of BNSF Railway!

The two-hour clinic, open to all boys and girls ages 7-14 and includes a FREE lunch for all clinic participants thanks to BNSF Railway. After the clinic, kids will be able to enjoy a ballpark meal with their favorite Stingers players and coaches.

Willmar Stingers players and coaches will provide one on one instruction on the fundamentals of baseball. Your kids will gain the baseball knowledge and experience from Division I athletes and coaches from several different college programs around the country.

Time: 10am - 12 pm

Date: Sunday, July 26

Place: Bill Taunton Stadium

There are a limited amount of participants for this season's Youth Clinic presented by BNSF Railway. To sign up your child to participate in the clinic, please click the link below to complete the registration form today!

