Flickertails Go Nuts

The Mandan Flickertails were hot early on to cruise to a 8-1 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose on Wednesday night.

Bull Moose starter Tyler Wehrle couldn't finish the third inning as he allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks. Three bullpen arms would combine for six and one-third innings and allow just a single run to score which came in the sixth inning.

The Flickertails pitching staff was lights out allowing just five total hits and a lonesome run to cross in the bottom of the ninth inning. Nick Hill improves to a record of 2-1 as he threw five and one-thirds innings striking out three and giving up just a pair of hits. Three bullpen arms would combine for three and two-thirds innings and struck out eight total Bull Moose batters.

Adam Dapkewicz and Noah Matousek led the charge offensively for the Flickertails each with three RBI's in the blowout win. The Flickertails were able to capitalize on the eight walks allowed despite striking out 11 times and leaving 10 runners on base.

The Bull Moose bats were quiet throughout the lineup with just five hits on the night. Calen Schwabe rounded out the lineup with three of the team's five hits to improve his batting average to .304. The Bull Moose struck out a total of 11 times and left a high of 10 runners on base in the loss.

Matousek is also the owner of the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game thanks to his diving play at third base in the fifth inning. The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at a high of 94 mph came from Larks pitcher Ike Buxton.

The Flickertails will be off tomorrow and will wait to face off against the Bismarck Larks in a Friday evening game. The Larks and Bull Moose will battle tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05pm.

