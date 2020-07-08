Rafters Return to Witter Field Wednesday After Road Trip

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters look to bounce back on Wednesday at Witter Field, with the Wisconsin Woodchucks back in town for the second time in 2020.

Last night was a night of firsts in Wausau, the Woodchucks winning for the first time in 2020 and the Rafters snapping a six-game win streak to begin the season. Wisconsin willed themselves to victory in comeback, walk-off fashion. The Rafters led throughout the game, with Billy Cook and Christian Sepulveda homering to push the Rafters to a 3-1 lead through four-and-a-half innings. After tying the game in the fifth, the Woodchucks walked off the game with a pair of bases-loaded singles in the ninth.

Tonight, the Rafters throw Nathan Hemmerling at the Woodchucks for the second time in 2020. Hemmerling pitched 2.1 innings against the Woodchucks on July 3rd, allowing three earned runs.

The Lakeland University junior was electric in 12 starts for the Rafters in 2019 with a 2.27 ERA. The Woodchucks will pitch Matt Taylor of South Florida for the first time in 2020.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 6:30pm on Northwoods League TV.

