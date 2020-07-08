MoonDogs Denied of First Win Again, Shutout by Rox in St. Cloud

St. Cloud, Minn. -Â Â The Mankato MoonDogs went into St. Cloud Wednesday night in search of their first win of the 2020 season. The Rox had other plans, shutting out the MoonDogs 7-0 to add a fifth loss to Mankato's overall record.

Nick Marinconz recorded the game winning hit, a solo home run to left, in the fifth to disrupt an early scoreless trend in the game. A bases-loaded infield single by Jordan Barth scored a second run later in the inning. St. Cloud took a 2-0 lead into the sixth and didn't look back.

Rox catcher, Luke Roskam, added insurance in the seventh with a solo home run to dead center. Four batters later, Barth added another RBI single to his stat line and made it 4-0.

The Rox sealed the deal with another three runs from a couple free passes and a base hit in their last chance to hit.

St. Cloud also won the hit battle 8-3 and were unmarred on defense, providing the visiting MoonDogs with no errors. The Dogs floundered with two defensive miscues.

Will Anderson was honored as the pitcher of record for the Rox in relief. Anderson pitched the fourth and fifth innings where he no hit the MoonDogs and struck out three.

MoonDogs right hander, Shane Gray, fell to 0-2 on the season despite a solid night on the hill up until the fifth. He went 4.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits. Gray walked a pair and struck out four.

The Mankato MoonDogs, now 0-5 on the season, return home tomorrow to finish the two-game series with the St. Cloud Rox (3-4). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park.

