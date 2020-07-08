Loggers Fall to Green Bay 10-7

July 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - In a back-and-forth game that featured four lead changes, three ties and 24 hits, the La Crosse Loggers found themselves on the short end of a 10-7 loss to the Green Bay Booyah on Tuesday evening at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (3-4) threatened in the ninth inning, after Colin Burgess (South Carolina) hit a solo home run to help start a rally. Andrew Meggs (Creighton) singled and Austin Murr (North Carolina State) doubled, but a line drive to right-center field was caught by Booyah outfielder Chris Seng made a diving catch in centerfield to end the game.

Mitch Lines (Boise State) got the start for the La Crosse, pitching four innings while allowing four earned runs. Eli Campbell (Bradley University) struck out four batters over 2.2 innings of relief.

Luke Brown (Louisville) scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 6-6, but Green Bay scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to re-take the lead for good.

Burgess finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Kobe Kato (Arizona), Blake Klassen (Arizona) and Matt Stinebiser (Duke) each added two hits as well.

The Loggers will square off again with the Booyah on Wednesday night, with a 6:35 pm first pitch at Copeland Park.

