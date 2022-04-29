Sierra Powers Bees to Win over Round Rock

The Salt Lake Bees opened their second homestand of the season with a 5-3 win over Round Rock Express Friday night at Smith's Ballpark. It was the Bees' second win in a row and pushed them to an 11-11 record on the season. The Express fell to 14-8 on the season.

Cesar Valdez (3-1) earned the win with his second consecutive quality start, throwing 6.2 innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out a season-high nine batters. Magneuris Sierra went 2-for-4 and hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast down the right field line in the fourth inning. Wander Suero earned his first save of the season, closing out the game in the ninth.

The Express struck first in the second inning, scoring two runs on a double from Davis Wendzel. The Bees answered with runs in the bottom of the second and the third, tying things up at 2-2. Sierra hit his no-doubter in the fourth inning to put Salt Lake up 4-2 after four innings of play.

Chad Wallach added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to bring home David MacKinnon and give the Bees their winning score of 5-3.

The Bees and the Express will be back in action tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. for the fifth game in the series.

