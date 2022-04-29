Space Cowboys Announce Second Phase of Promotional Lineup

April 29, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced their full promotional lineup through July, including bobblehead, replica jersey, beach towel and hat giveaways. Single-game tickets for all home games through July will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on May 4 and can be purchased by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Giveaways for the upcoming homestand include a Replica Jose Altuve American League Championship Ring on Saturday, May 7, and a Mother's Day-themed Space Cowboys replica jersey on Sunday, May 8.

Below are Space Cowboys giveaways 2,000 fans will receive for all June and July home games:

JUNE AND JULY SPACE COWBOYS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

Jose Siri Space Cowboys Astronaut Bobblehead (presented by Constellation) - 6:05 p.m., Saturday, June 4, vs. Albuquerque.

Space Cowboys Beach Towel (presented by Typhoon Texas) - 6:05 p.m., Sunday, June 5, vs. Albuquerque.

Space Cowboys Parrot Head-Themed Replica Jersey (presented by United Health Care) - 6:05 p.m., Sunday, June 11, vs. Las Vegas.

Space Cowboys Tumbler (presented by Constellation) - 6:05 p.m., Sunday, June 12, vs. Las Vegas.

Space Cowboys 'Cowboy' Hat (presented by H-E-B) - 6:05 p.m., Sunday, June 26, vs. Tacoma.

Space Cowboys Batting Practice Pullover (presented by Houston Methodist) - 6:05 p.m., Sunday, July 4, vs. El Paso.

Jake "The Rake" Meyers Space Cowboys Bobblehead (presented by Assured Flow) - 6:05 p.m., Sunday, July 10, vs. El Paso.

Hunter Brown Cowboy Space Cowboys Bobblehead (presented by Bubbl'r) - 7:05 p.m., Friday, July 15, vs. Reno.

Houston Colt .45's Replica Jersey (presented by Bayway Cadillac Southwest) - 6:05 p.m., Saturday, July 16, vs. Reno.

Space Cowboys Holiday-Themed Socks (presented by Houston Methodist) - 6:05 p.m., Saturday, July 17, vs. Reno.

The following weekly promotions remain active for all Space Cowboys home games as well:

SPACE COWBOYS WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

$5-Frozens Tuesdays (presented by Jose Curevo Tradicional) - Fans can purchase $5 frozen margaritas for every Tuesday home game.

Dollar Dog Wednesday (presented by Texas Chili) - Fans can purchase $1 hot dogs every Wednesday home game.

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Bud Light) - $2 domestic drafts beers and sodas will be available for purchase every Thursday home game.

Fireworks Friday (presented by Gentle Ben) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a fireworks show following every Friday home game.

Sunday Funday - Following every Sunday home game, kids can run the bases at Constellation Field (presented by Caldwell & Steinbring - Dentistry for Children). Available for purchase is a Family Four Pack, which includes four field box tickets, four sodas and four hot dogs for $44.

For a fully updated 2022 Space Cowboys promotional schedule, fans can also visit the following link: https://atmilb.com/3km2BDY

