Reno Holds off El Paso Rally
April 29, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday but lost to the Reno Aces 6-4. The teams have split the first four games of the series.
Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario reached base four times in the loss, going 2-for-3 with two singles and two walks. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, extending the Chihuahuas' team streak of 10 consecutive games with at least one homer.
C.J. Hinojosa went 0-for-3 but drove in two of El Paso's four runs. Chihuahuas relievers Tyler Higgins and Ian Krol both threw scoreless outings Friday.
Team Records: Reno (12-10), El Paso (11-11)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Tyler Gilbert (1-0, 7.20) vs. El Paso RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 13.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
