Reno Holds off El Paso Rally

The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday but lost to the Reno Aces 6-4. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario reached base four times in the loss, going 2-for-3 with two singles and two walks. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, extending the Chihuahuas' team streak of 10 consecutive games with at least one homer.

C.J. Hinojosa went 0-for-3 but drove in two of El Paso's four runs. Chihuahuas relievers Tyler Higgins and Ian Krol both threw scoreless outings Friday.

Team Records: Reno (12-10), El Paso (11-11)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Tyler Gilbert (1-0, 7.20) vs. El Paso RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 13.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

