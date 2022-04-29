Chihuahuas Partner with Whataburger to Host Child Crisis Center Donation Drive

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas are partnering with Whataburger to collect non-perishable donations for the Child Crisis Center of El Paso on five game dates throughout the Chihuahuas 2022 campaign. The first date of the donation collection will be held tomorrow, Saturday, April 30 when the Chihuahuas take on the Reno Aces.

The Child Crisis Center is in need of household non-perishable items including mattress covers, bed sheets, comforters, and towels. In exchange for a donation, ticketed patrons will receive a coupon good for a free Whataburger, while supplies last! Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The remaining four game dates for donations are Fri., May 27, Sat., June 18, Fri., July 15 and Fri., August 5.

"It's always an honor to work with Whataburger with the energy and passion they bring to serving our community and helping groups like the Child Crisis Center," said Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President & Chihuahuas General Manager. "It's our privilege to be a venue where Whataburger and the Chihuahuas can help others."

In addition to the free coupon, fans are eligible to win Whataburger for a year with the purchase of a 50/50 Community Jackpot ticket, presented by Texas Gas Services, during any of the respective donation games. For each ticket purchased, each patron will receive an entry to win the grand prize. Jackpot buy-ins are five numbers for $10, 20 for $20, 80 for $40, and 300 numbers for $100. A portion of the proceeds from the jackpot will benefit the Child Crisis Center.

Founded in 1980 by George and Mary Russell, the Child Crisis Center of El Paso provides crisis shelter care from newborns, young children, and young adolescents. They also provide programs including immediate crisis intervention, long-term education, and offer services to homeless families, families facing medical emergencies, substance abuse issues, families with incarcerated persons, and programs that help curb the proliferation of child abuse and neglect.

"The Child Crisis Center of El Paso (CCCEP) is an emergency shelter that is not federally funded, and we rely on community donations," Child Crisis Center CEO Enrique Davila said. "The children that come through our emergency shelter have usually experienced an event that no child should have to endure, so we make sure their stay is as pleasant as possible by providing them with the necessary services. It is a safe haven where a child can be a child again and not worry about being, hurt, hungry, homeless, or alone."

In recent years, the Crisis Center launched Military Families and Veterans Prevention Program, S.T.E.P. Parenting program, and offer case management services. For more information, visit childcrisiscenterofelpaso.org.

Individual game tickets for the donation dates and all the Chihuahuas 2022 season are on sale now. To purchase, visit epchihuahuas.com.

DONATION DATES:

Saturday, April 30 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 27 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 15 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 5 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

