Space Cowboys Game Notes

HIP, HIP: Jose Altuve is set to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Space Cowboys on Friday at Oklahoma City. Altuve has been on the 10-Day Injured List since April 19 with a left hamstring strain. Altuve, who won the 2017 American League MVP, is a seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, three-time AL Batting Champion, Gold Glover and 2019 ALCS MVP through an 11-season Major League career with the Astros.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Pedro León went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two stolen bases on Friday. He's tied for third in the Pacific Coast League with seven stolen bases and leads the Space Cowboys with 13 RBI. León is amidst a six-game hitting streak, which is the longest from a Space Cowboys player this season and has hit .391 (9x23) with four doubles, a home run and five RBI throughout the streak.

'LEE'D THE PACK: Korey Lee's solo home run on Friday night traveled 441 feet, per TrackMan, making it the longest Space Cowboys home run this season. Lee's three home runs trail just JJ Matijevic (4) for the team lead.

HOLY HENSLEY: David Hensley has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Hensley leads the league with 16 walks and is third in the league with a .427 on-base percentage.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

