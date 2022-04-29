Dodgers Keep Space Cowboys on Ground

April 29, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers rode an early lead to a 3-2 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (13-9) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run homer by Jake Lamb. After the Space Cowboys (10-12) scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, the Dodgers added a run in the bottom of the frame. Drew Avans tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach McKinstry for a 3-1 OKC advantage. A RBI double by Sugar Land's Korey Lee in the sixth inning trimmed OKC's advantage to one run. The Dodgers outhit Sugar Land, 7-6, as they evened the six-game series between the teams, 2-2.

Of Note:

-Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot (2-0) became the first OKC pitcher of the season to complete six innings. He allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Pitchers Justin Hagenman and Yency Almonte then combined to hold Sugar Land without a run, hit or walk over the final three innings, recording six strikeouts. Almonte struck out all four batters he faced to earn his second save of the season.

-The Dodgers scored first in a game for the first time in six games and improved to 9-2 when scoring a game's first run this season...OKC also improved to 5-3 in one-run games.

-The Dodgers added a triple to their Triple-A-leading total with Drew Avans' triple in the fifth inning. OKC now has tripled in back-to-back games and has 13 total triples this season. Avans finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

-Jake Lamb moved into a tied for the team lead with his fourth homer of the season and first since homering in three straight games April 9-12. Lamb went 2-for-3 with two RBI for his third multi-hit outing in his last five games.

-Seven-time MLB All-Star, 2017 American League MVP and Houston Astros infielder José Altuve opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Space Cowboys Friday night. He went 2-for-4 with two singles, a flyout and a strikeout. His two hits came on the first pitches of each of his first two at-bats. He has been on the 10-Day Injured List with a left hamstring strain since April 19.

-Friday's game was completed in 2 hours, 14 minutes for OKC's shortest game of the season.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their series against Sugar Land at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on Girl Scout Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first INTEGRIS "Home Run For Life" honoree of the season Jack Chappell will also be recognized pregame after receiving a heart transplant at INTEGRIS Health. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.