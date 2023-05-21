Shutout and Rally Lead to ValleyCats Twinbill Sweep

May 21, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (4-5) concluded their three-game set with the Washington Wild Things (6-3) on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with a doubleheader sweep, winning game one, 4-0, and game two, 9-5. It was the second Sunday FunDay powered by Highmark Blue Shield by Northeastern New York.

The ValleyCats scored first to begin the twinbill. Jakob Goldfarb picked up a one-out single off Spencer Johnston in the first. Carson McCusker then lined a single to extend his team-high hit streak to six games. Trey Hair followed suit with his first homer of the season to give the 'Cats a 3-0 lead.

Hair went yard again in the third, this time a solo shot to extend the lead to 4-0. His two big flies traveled a combined distance of 819 feet according to YakkerTech.

Rafi Vazquez (1-0) earned the win in game one. He tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout, yielding three hits, walking one, and striking out eight on 82 pitches. It was the first complete-game shutout since Joey Gonzalez silenced the Empire State Greys in an 8-0, nine-inning win on August 14, 2022. Vazquez only allowed one man in scoring position after two consecutive one-out singles from JC Santini and Nick Gotta in the third; the threat was neutralized after Harrison Ray hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Johnston (1-1) received the loss in game one. He threw a six-inning complete game, allowing four runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Washington opened the scoring in game two. Elijah Gill struck out the first two batters he faced before issuing a free pass to Wagner Lagrange. Melvin Novoa moved Legrange to third on a double. Andrew Czech walked to load the bases. Anthony Brocato laced a two-run double to provide the Wild Things a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third. Josh Broughton lined a single up the middle off Greg Loukinen to leadoff the frame. Goldfarb was hit by a pitch, and Cito Culver poked an RBI single to right to drive in Broughton.

Brocato singled to open up the fourth, and Abraham Sequera brought him to third with a two-bagger. Ian Walters ripped an RBI single to put the Wild Things on top, 3-1.

Tri-City blew the game wide open with an eight-run fourth. Zach Biermann led off with a double. Afterward, Juan Montes and Pavin Parks walked to load the bases. Broughton came through with an RBI knock. Goldfarb popped out in foul ground as Walters made a terrific grab with the top half of his body in the ValleyCats dugout. Montes made a mad dash at the plate, and scored as nobody was covering. Culver brought in Parks with a go-ahead single. McCusker walked to load the bases. Hair then lifted a sac fly before Aaron Altherr mashed a two-run double. Biermann put an exclamation mark on the rally with a two-run bomb, his third of the year, to pull the ValleyCats ahead 9-3.

Novoa ended Gill's evening with a solo homer in the fifth to make it a 9-4 ballgame. Gill was handed a no-decision and went 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Washington showed late life in the seventh. Gotta greeted Reymin Guduan with a double. Lagrange moved Gotta to third with a single before Novoa delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 9-5. Guduan recorded the last two outs to seal the twinbill sweep.

Greg Veliz (1-1) earned the win in game two. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, did not allow a walk or a hit, and struck out none.

Loukinen (2-1) received the loss in game two. He pitched 3.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out four.

The ValleyCats have a day off tomorrow and will start a six-game road trip against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 a.m EDT.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as they begin a six game road trip starting with a three-game series at Windy City against the ThunderBolts (May 23-25), and ending with a three-game series at Washington against the Wild Things (May 26-28). The ValleyCats return to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, May 30 for a six-game homestand with three games against the Trois-Riviéres Aigles (May 30 - June 1), and three games against the Empire State Greys (June 2-4). You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.