Nathans' Walk-Off Grand Slam Caps Stunning Comeback

May 21, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, N.Y. - The New York Boulders defeated the Quebec Capitales in walk-off fashion Saturday night at Clover Stadium by a score of 12-11. Tucker Nathans hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 9th to give the Boulders their first walk-off win of the season. Prior to the grand slam, three Boulders walked around the bases. It had been a slow start for New York as they were down 5-0 after the top of the first inning. They overcame the deficit and came out with the win in the most exciting fashion. Aljo Sujak was the winning pitcher going two innings, allowing no runs and striking out a batter. The Boulders defense came up big in the top of the ninth with a double play from Garbella to McDermott to DeLuca to retire the side and give the Boulders the opportunity for last licks where they certainly delivered. New York is now .500, improving to 4-4 on the season. Quebec is now 2-6 following their loss. The Boulders have taken the first two of the three game series and look to make it a sweep tomorrow at 5 p.m. at Clover stadium. For information on tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com

