Otters Stay Hot Win Fifth in a Row

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters stayed hot, winning their fifth in a row Saturday night at Bosse Field. Zach Smith threw eight shutout innings to lead the Otters to the 5-0 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles.

Smith earned his second win of the season scattering five hits over eight innings with seven strikeouts of the Aigles. The righty from Katy, Texas has pitched 14 innings this year without allowing an earned run.

Evansville scored in the first inning for the sixth time this season. Kona Quiggle launched a three run home run 400 feet down the right field line. The blast made it back to back days for Quiggle with a homer. The centerfielder has six hits and six RBIs in his first five games as an Otter.

The Otters added insurance runs in the third and sixth. Dakota Phillips led the third off with a double and scored when Troy Viola was hit at the plate with the bases loaded.

Ethan Skender capped the scoring in the sixth with a triple that bounced off the Aigles' center fielder's glove, scoring Noah Myers.

Hunter Kloke closed the game with a scoreless ninth making it 25.1 straight scoreless innings for the Otters' bullpen.

Evansville closes out the homestand Sunday afternoon against Trois-Rivieres with first pitch at 12:35 PM. Sunday is a dog days of summer with discounted hot dogs and fans encouraged to bring their dogs.

The game will be televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

