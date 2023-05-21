Wild Things Drop Both Ends of Doubleheader to ValleyCats

TROY, NY. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the front end of Sunday's doubleheader in Troy, New York, 4-0 to the ValleyCats.

Not much happened offensively in the contest but what did came from Tri-City's Trey Hair. He hit his first two home runs of the season, a three-run shot in the first and a solo homer in the fourth to account for all four ValleyCats runs. Washington had just three hits: one from Nick Gotta, one from Anthony Brocato and one from JC Santini. Washington's only other baserunner, Andrew Czech, reached via walk.

Spencer Johnston tossed all six innings for a shortened complete game. He allowed the four runs on the two homers that were two of six hits for Tri-City. He struck out six and walked one. Rafi Vazquez was the winner with a shutout. Vazquez allowed only three hits and a walk and fanned eight Wild Things.

GAME 2 RECAP

WILD THINGS DOOMED BY TRI-CITY'S EIGHT RUN FOURTH IN BACK END OF DOUBLEHEADER AT THE JOE

TROY, NY. (May 21) - An eight-run fourth inning in game two of Sunday's doubleheader proved to be the downfall of the Wild Things as Tri-City won 9-4 and took the series with a doubleheader sweep at Joseph L Bruno Stadium.

Washington was able to scratch across the first two runs of the nightcap with a two-run double by Anthony Brocato that scored Wagner Lagrange and Melvin Novoa after they reached on a walk and a double, respectively.

Tri-City got a run back in the third on an RBI single by Cito Culver before Washington took that run back in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Ian Walters. That's when the ValleyCats broke it open.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Tri-City brought 11 hitters to the plate and everyone contributed. Runs scored on a bases-loaded RBI knock from Josh Broughtin, a sac fly in foul ground caught by Ian Walters where home plate was left free by Jakob Goldfarb, another Culver RBI single, a sac fly by Trey Hair and a two-run homer by Zach Biermann, his third of the season.

Melvin Novoa brought home Washington's final two runs, one with a solo shot in the top of the fifth, his second of the series and season and the other with an RBI single in the seventh before the game went final.

Washington will now look to bounce back at 6-3 with a six-game homestand that starts Tuesday at Wild Things Park with the first of three against the Florence Y'alls. Right hander Justin Showalter will toe the rubber at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

