Shuckers Thumped in Nine-Run Defeat to M-Braves

July 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (40-47, 7-11 2nd half) came out swinging on Sunday evening at Trustmark Park and handed the Biloxi Shuckers (50-38, 9-9 2nd half) a 10-1 defeat, tying their largest margin of defeat in 2019. After action was delayed a half-hour due to rain, Dylan File (L, 3-1) encountered early trouble while the Biloxi offense struggled at the plate with runners aboard.

The M-Braves crossed their first three runs of the game in the first against File. Ryan Casteel singled home Drew Waters to open the scoring and Greyson Jenista made it a 3-0 game with a two-run single. Riley Unroe worked an RBI single in the third and Jenista drove in his third and fourth runs with a two-run homer to make it 6-0.

File was tagged for one more run in the fourth on a two-out RBI double from Tyler Neslony. The Shuckers right-hander surrendered seven earned runs on 11 hits over four complete innings and suffered his first Double-A loss.

Three additional runs crossed for the M-Braves with two outs in the sixth against Clayton Andrews. Jaseel De La Cruz singled and Waters and Neslony reached on a walk and single to load the bases for Daniel Lockhart. Lockhart proceeded to rip a bases-clearing double into right field and run the score to 10-0.

At the plate, the Shuckers were able to put the leadoff man aboard in seven of nine innings but left ten runners stranded across the contest. De La Cruz (W, 2-4) posed a challenge for the Shuckers throughout his start, striking out ten and surrendering just four hits over six shutout innings. The lone run for Biloxi came in the ninth when pinch-hitter Joantgel Segovia singled home Weston Wilson with two outs to dodge the shutout.

The Shuckers continue their series with the M-Braves on Monday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The Shuckers will send RHP Trey Supak (8-4, 2.36) to the mound and Mississippi will throw RHP Claudio Custodio (3-1, 2.29). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

