Ian Anderson and Cristian Pache in Starting Lineup for Tonight's Futures Game

PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves' Ian Anderson and Cristian Pache are representing the Atlanta Braves at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game tonight in Cleveland, and the duo has been placed in the starting lineup for the National League squad by manager Dennis Martinez. Pache will lead off and play centerfield, while Anderson is getting the start on the mound. Pache also led off during the Southern League All-Star Game on June 18. MLB Network will exclusively televise this prestigious event, and MLB.com will live stream the Futures Game at 6:00 pm CT, with Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds, Heidi Watney and MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis on the call live from Progressive Field.

The Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect, Anderson, leads the Southern League, Double-A baseball and is seventh in all of Minor League Baseball with 113 strikeouts over 17 starts. He is averaging 11.6 SO/9 IP. The New York native and 3rd overall pick in 2016 leads the league in opponents' batting average (.200), is eighth in innings pitched (86.2), tied for sixth in wins (6), eighth in ERA (2.91) and T-10th in WHIP (1.22). Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for just the third no-hitter in Mississippi Braves history on June 28 at Trustmark Park, beating the Jackson (TN) Generals 2-0.

The Atlanta Braves top overall prospect, Pache, ranks among the Southern League in 11 different offensive categories: batting average (.293, 8th), hits (90, 3rd), doubles (24, 2nd), triples (6, T-3rd), XBH (41, 2nd), TB (159, 2nd), slugging (.518, T-6th), OPS (.870, 8th), home runs (11, T-7th), runs (44, T-6th) and RBI (48, T-3rd) Pache finished June batting .295 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 RBI, 10 walks and .370 OBP.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which is now in its 21st year, features the top Minor League prospects competing as part of All-Star Sunday.

For the first time in its history, the Futures Game will feature an American League vs. National League format, following the U.S. vs. World match-ups of the last 20 years. Also, the game will return to a seven-inning format and will follow the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Hall of Famer Jim Thome will lead the AL Futures Team, while four-time All-Star Dennis Martinez manages the NL Futures Team.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players currently on each team. Each Major League organization is represented and players from all full-season Minor Leagues were eligible to be chosen. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at www.MLB.com/pipeline.

The teams feature a combined 24 former first round draft picks (13 on AL; 11 on NL), one player picked in Competitive Balance Round A (NL), seven second round picks (1 on AL; 6 on NL), two third round picks (1 on AL; 1 on NL); two fifth round picks (AL) and two seventh round picks (AL). Among the 24 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2018 Draft, nine in the 2017 Draft and eight in the 2016 Draft.

The two squads contain a combined 15 internationally-born players representing nine different countries and territories outside the 50 United States. The Dominican Republic is represented by five players, followed by Colombia (2), Cuba (2) and Puerto Rico (2). Canada, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela are each represented by one player on the rosters.

On Sunday, the Braves will try to stop the skid in game four of the six-game series against the Shuckers. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-4, 3.32) will face off against Biloxi RHP Dylan File (3-0, 1.99) in Sunday's tilt. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm with coverage beginning at 4:50 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

