Isabel Homers Again in Loss

July 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts





The Jackson Generals scored three runs in the first inning and did not look back, handing the Lookouts the 3-2 loss.

In the first frame Jackson scored runs on a Drew Ellis two-run double and a Ramon Hernandez RBI single. The three run cushion was all the Generals would need as starting pitcher Matt Peacock threw seven strong innings, only allowing one earned run while striking out eight batters.

Chattanooga got their first run in the third on a Jose Siri RBI single, but didn't score against until the ninth inning when Ibandel Isabel blasted a solo homer. The dinger was his league leading 22nd of the year. He also now has a league high 60 RBIs.

In the loss Reiver Sanmartin only allowed two earned runs over six innings. In relief Ryan Nutof and Corey Thompson combined to throw three scoreless innings.

Tomorrow, Ryan Lillie takes the bump for the Lookouts against the Generals. Game time for Kids Eat Free Monday is 7:15 p.m.

