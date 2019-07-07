Shrimp Blast BayBears 12-3

July 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





MOBILE, Ala. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (39-49, 10-8) defeated the Mobile BayBears (35-51, 8-10) by a 12-3 score in the fourth game of the six-game series at Hank Aaron Stadium on Sunday night.

The 12 runs were a season-high on a season-high 15 hits, as Jacksonville collected its largest winning margin of the season, nine runs.

Jacksonville right-handed starting pitcher Kolton Mahoney (2-0) earned the win by working six innings where he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Mobile right-handed starting pitcher Luis Madero (4-6) took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits with no walks and no strikeouts. Jacksonville left-handed relief pitcher McKenzie Mills earned his first save of the year by working the final three innings of the contest in scoreless fashion.

After the first inning was scoreless, Jacksonville rallied for three runs in the top of the second. Riley Mahan started the inning with a solo homer, followed by a sacrifice fly by Corey Bird and then an Anfernee Seymour RBI single to lead 3-0. The Shrimp added two more runs in the top of the third inning on an RBI double by Mahan, followed by an error by BayBears second baseman Connor Justus scoring Mahan on a single by J.C. Millan to put the lead at 5-0.

The BayBears got a run back in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Jhoan Urena, then made it a 5-3 game an inning later in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run home run by Cam Williams. Jacksonville responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, with an RBI double by Billy Fleming before an RBI single by Millan, then Bird brought in another run when he reached on a force out to make it 8-3. Jacksonville scored four runs in the top of the sixth, with RBI singles for Mahan and Millan before Bird's two-RBI single gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 12-3 advantage, which would be the final.

Mahan finished the game 4-for-5 with three runs batted in and four runs scored, falling just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, and his four hits set a career-high. Millan also had a career-high four hits in the game, going 4-for-5 with two RBI. Bird's four runs batted in also were a career-high for the centerfielder. Five Jacksonville hitters had multi-hit games, and Jacksonville's 3-4-5 hitters of Dunand, Mahan, and Fleming combined to score 10 of Jacksonville's 12 runs in the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears will continue the series with the fifth game of the six-game set at Hank Aaron Stadium on Monday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Daniel Castano (1-0, 3.97 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mobile right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley (4-5, 3.70 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.