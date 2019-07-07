Wild Finish Sends Barons to Eighth Straight Win at Home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A wild pitch scooted down the third-base line, which allowed a pair of runs to score, as the Birmingham Barons (13-5, 40-47) topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (9-9, 47-41) by a 6-5 final Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

The win marked the Barons' eighth consecutive victory at home, which represents their longest such streak since Birmingham won 10 straight from April 22 - May 12, 2013. It also marked Birmingham's third walk-off win of the series and its sixth of the 2019 season.

Pensacola grabbed an early 1-0 lead before Gavin Sheets leveled the score with his team-leading 11th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Sheets, whom MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 17 prospect in the White Sox organization, extended his on-base streak to 25 games. The 25-game stretch is Birmingham's longest since Eddy Alvarez reached base in 29 consecutive contests between June 15 - July 22, 2017.

The Blue Wahoos regained the lead in the fifth before the Barons responded with a three-run sixth to take a 4-2 advantage.

Joel Booker, who delivered a walk-off single Saturday night, led off the frame with a single through the left side. Rutherford followed with a single to set the table for Sheets' second hit of the game - an RBI-double to tie the game once more.

Barons newcomer Damek Tomscha gave Birmingham its first lead of the game when he sent a run-scoring single up the middle and the third run of the inning came across to score via a fielder's choice.

Pensacola fought back in the top of the ninth, however, and plated a run pair of runs against Barons right-hander Codi Heuer to send the game to extra innings. The Blue Wahoos then took the lead in the 10th with an RBI-double off the bat of Lewin Diaz.

Down to the final out with Ti'Quan Forbes at the plate, a 2-1 offering from Blue Wahoos right-hander Zack Weiss (L, 1-2) kicked toward the third-base dugout. Booker crossed the plate with ease as the game-tying run and Rutherford scampered home and slide in safely with the winning run.

Southpaw Hunter Schryver (W, 3-1) earned the win for the Birmingham in relief. Starter Lincoln Henzman settled for a no-decision after the right-hander allowed two runs on six hits across a season-high seven innings of work.

The Barons and Blue Wahoos will continue their six-game set Monday as Birmingham sends left-hander Matt Tomshaw (3-4, 3.29) to the mound against Pensacola right-hander Jorge Alcala (5-5, 5.81).

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

