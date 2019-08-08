Shuckers Tack on Late for Second Win over Smokies

August 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





KODAK, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (69-47, 28-18 2nd Half) gathered a sixth-inning lead on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium and defeated the Tennessee Smokies (49-67, 16-31 2nd Half) 7-4 for their second straight road win. The offense worked three separate leads and compiled 14 hits on the night in the winning effort.

Cooper Hummel slugged his team-leading 15th home run of the season in the first inning off Luis Lugo to make it 2-0 early. Tennessee bounced back with a three-run bottom of the third before Biloxi rebounded in the fourth. Alexander Alvarez drove in Jake Gatewood with a single and Cameron Roegner dropped a squeeze bunt to bring home C.J. Hinojosa for a 4-3 advantage.

On the mound, Roegner (W, 5-4) worked five complete innings and departed a 4-4 game after allowing a game-tying single to Vimael Machin in the fifth inning. Quick to respond all night, Robie Rojas drilled a pinch-hit triple to lead off the sixth inning against Jake Stinnett (L, 1-4). After the first three-bagger of his career, Joantgel Segovia drove in Rojas with a single to make it 5-4.

The Shuckers never relinquished the lead after the sixth inning, and tacked on two more runs in the ninth with a double from Hinojosa to cap the game at 7-4. Rodrigo Benoit, Clayton Andrews and Jon Olczak combined to throw four innings of scoreless relief, while Olczak (S, 1) recorded the final two outs of the game to earn his first save.

The Shuckers continue their five-game series with the Smokies on Friday at Smokies Stadium with first pitch at 6:00 pm CT. The Shuckers will send RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-3, 4.37) to the mound and Tennessee will throw RHP Corey Abbott (6-7, 3.54). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.