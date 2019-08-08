M-Braves Present Friends of Mississippi Veterans with $1,500 Check

August 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves presented Friends of Mississippi Veterans with a donation of $1,500 before the Military Monday, Aug. 6 game against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park.

The funds came as a result of a silent auction held during a Memorial Day partnership game on May 24 with Mississippi Veterans Affairs (Mississippi VA).

"On behalf of the Mississippi Braves, we have truly enjoyed our new partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs," added Pete Lave, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. "The Gold Star Family tribute on Memorial Day Weekend was a definite highlight of the 2019 season. The Braves organization is proud to be able to contribute to the Friends of Mississippi Veterans and their important cause as a result of the event."

"We appreciate the donation from the Mississippi Braves," said Jack Winstead, president of Friends of Mississippi Veterans. "The money generated through this foundation helps support Wreaths Across America in December, and also allows us to give Christmas presents to the residents in our State's Veterans Homes."

"The Mississippi Braves have been great partners in honoring our veterans and their families," executive director Stacey Pickering stated. "I appreciate their support of Friends of Mississippi Veterans and their mission."

Friends of Mississippi Veterans is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2007 to support veterans in Mississippi VA's veteran homes and cemeteries.

Donations can be mailed to Friends of Mississippi Veterans, PO Box 452 Union, MS 39365.

Pictured is Dusty Culpepper (MSVA Deputy Executive Director of Outreach, Jack Winstead (President, Friends of Mississippi Veterans ), Pete Laven (Mississippi Braves Vice President and General Manager), and Gen. Bill Freeman, Army, Ret. (Vice-President, Friends of Mississippi Veterans).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.