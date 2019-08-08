Flores Leads Well Balanced Showing in Thursday Win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Early offense and a wonderful pitching day for the Birmingham Barons (51-62) resulted in a 5-1 Thursday night victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (74-43) at Regions Field.

The Barons and starter Bernardo Flores got off to a much quicker start than Wednesday's ballgame. Already leading by two runs, new Baron Zach Remillard launched a 396-foot homer to deep left into the Biscuits bullpen to make it 3-0.

Barons first baseman Damek Tomscha continued his torrid pace at the plate Thursday. With the bases loaded in the first, Tomscha sliced a single to right-center to score Luis Gonzalez and Blake Rutherford to make it 2-0.

Coming into the contest, the Sioux City native was batting .351 with 13 RBI and a .931 OPS in his past 15 games. Tomscha finished the night with two hits and two driven in.

Leading 3-1 in the sixth, nine-hole hitter Joel Booker sent a fly ball deep over the bullpen in left for his second home run of the season. The deep fly scored Alfredo Gonzalez on base to make it 5-1.

After notching just four hits altogether the previous night, Birmingham rattled off seven hits in their first three innings.

Flores earned his third win of the season, going five solid innings and allowing just the lone run while getting out of some jams. This was Flores first start as a Baron since May 28th, when he was put on the injured list with an oblique injury.

The lone Biscuits run came in the fourth on a solo home run from catcher Brett Sullivan to deep right, a 424-foot shot over the batting cages.

After Flores' departure in the sixth, the bullpen combination of Tyler Johnson, Mauricio Cabrera and Codi Heuer threw four shutout innings of relief. Johnson struck out the side in the seventh inning and Heuer earned his team-leading seventh save.

It was a tough night for Biscuits starter Ryan Thompson and first reliever Josh Fleming. Thompson, an opener, recorded only two outs in the first and gave up Tomscha's run-scoring single. Fleming, who was tied for the league-lead with 11 wins coming in and 2-0 against Birmingham, gave up three runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings.

Birmingham will continue their home series with Montgomery Friday evening, starting at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander John Parke (3-2, 2.57) will toe the slab and make his ninth start with the Barons.

