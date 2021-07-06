Shuckers Return to MGM Park for One of Two Home Stands in July

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park for six games against the Birmingham Barons from July 6 through July 11, the only time Biloxi is at home until the end of the month. The home stand includes the first specialty jersey of the year, post game fireworks, a team poster giveaway and two different nights with drink specials.

The homestand kicks off on Tuesday, July 6 with the triumphant return of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by FEB Distributing. Wednesday is Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union with discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel, and Thursday is another Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108.

The weekend kicks off in earnest on Friday, July 9 at 6:35 pm with post game fireworks presented by the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi. Saturday brings the first jersey auction of the year as the Shuckers will wear special 'Need For Speed' jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefiting Buddy Ball. Saturday is also the Shuckers 2021 poster giveaway presented by Mele Printing. The homestand concludes on Sunday, July 11 at 5:05 pm with Family Fun Day Sunday and Faith and Family night.

The full promotional schedule includes:

Tuesday, July 6 at 6:35 pm: Brew Crew Tuesday presented by FEB Distributing

- $10 souvenir mugs (20 oz) available for purchase of any beer at the third base beer garden

- $5 refills on souvenir mugs

- Brewers' #1 prospect Garrett Mitchell set to debut for Biloxi

Wednesday, July 7 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets available for active and retired military personnel with valid ID

Thursday, July 8 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108

- $2 Yuengling, $2 Coca-Cola products

- $2 hot dogs

- $3 draft beer specials

Friday, July 9 at 6:35 pm: Post Game Fireworks presented by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi

- Stick around after the Shuckers' game against Birmingham for post game fireworks

- Hurley native Konnor Pilkington set to pitch for the Barons.

Saturday, July 10 at 6:35 pm: Need For Speed Jersey Auction with proceeds benefiting Buddy Ball and Team Poster Giveaway presented by Mele Printing

- The Shuckers will wear special 'Need for Speed' jerseys

- Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys through the Dash Platform

- The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers Team Poster presented by Mele Printing

-

Sunday, July 11 at 5:05 pm: Family Fun Day Sunday and Faith and Family Night

- Sunday Fun Day Packages available, starting at $15/ticket. Minimum four tickets required for Fun Day Packs.

- Fun Day Packages include a reserved level ticket and a voucher for chips, a drink and a hot dog.

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for July can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

